Andre Ayew gives ringing endorsement to Nyantakyi's appointment as CAF Vice President
West Ham midfield supremo Andre Ayew has given a ringing endorsement to the appointment of Kwesi Nyantakyi as the 1st Vice President of CAF insisting the Ghana FA boss 'is the right man for the job'. The Ghana international said Nyantakyi's 'immense knowledge, tact and experience' will help Africa's football governing body to move in the right direction having worked the lawyer for ten years.
