Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Kuwait, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al...

Antelias – The day after His Holiness Aram I's arrival in Kuwait, Sheikh Al Khalifa visited the Catholicos at the official Guest House of the Sheikhdom of Kuwait where he was staying. Very Rev Massis Choboyan, the Prelate of Kuwait and Neighbouring Countries, and Very Rev Mesrob Sarkissian, Pontifical Vicar of the United Arab Emirates and the Region, Rev Bedros Manuellian, Director of Communication of the Catholicosate, were also present at the meeting.

