31 injured, 5 dead, 386 arrested in security operation in Bahrain
Altogether 31 policemen were injured in a major security operation in Duraz village, southern suburb of capital Manama, in which a total of 386 individuals were arrested. "A total of 386 individuals were caught in the Duraz operation, some of whom were wanted in serious crimes," Public Security chief Major General Tariq Al Hassan said in a press conference on Wednesday.
