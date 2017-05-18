2 more members leave FIFA governance ...

2 more members leave FIFA governance panel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, speaks during the FIFA Congress, in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, May 11 2017. Addressing his second congress of soccer nations as FIFA president, Infantino lambasted "fake news" following criticism of his leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May 12 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC