US, Canada, Mexico ask FIFA for faster World Cup bid process
Victor Montagliani, left, President of the Canadian Soccer Association, Sunil Gulati, center, President of the United States Soccer Federation, and Decio de Maria, President of the Mexican Football Federation, sign the documen... GENEVA - The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has asked FIFA for a decision in June 2018, two years ahead of schedule. In a letter seen by The Associated Press, the soccer federations from the United States, Canada and Mexico asked FIFA to consider their request next month in Bahrain at its annual congress.
