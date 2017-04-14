PH, Bahrain companies expand banana production

President Rodrigo Duterte personally witnessed the signing of an agreement between private companies from both the Philippines and Bahrain that will expand its existing banana plantation operation in Mindanao, particularly in Davao, targeting additional 10,000 hectares of farmland for agricultural production. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte witnesses the exchange of signed agreements between the representatives of the Philippines and Bahrain during a ceremony at the Sakhir Palace in Bahrain on April 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.