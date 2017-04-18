Outotec to deliver aluminium technology to Bahrain
Outotec has agreed with Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. on the design and delivery of anode rodding shop facility for ALBA's aluminium smelter expansion in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The parties have agreed not to disclose the contract price, but this is the largest order for Outotec in close to two years.
