O U U U...U O2O U U O OaO O O O U O U...O O U O3U U U Usu U U USO3...

Wednesday Apr 5

Chief Risk Officer Syed Tariq Hassan, Chief Information Officer Faiz Ur-Rehman, CEO - BenchMatrix Irfan Fazli, CEO President - Meezan Bank Irfan Siddiqui and Chairman BenchMatrix Kamran Shahzad Meezan Bank, Pakistan's first and largest Islamic bank has selected BenchMatrix Solutions W.L.L., an advisory services and software solutions provider, headquartered in Bahrain with representative offices in Pkaistan and Canada, for implementation of its state-of-the-art Financing Origination System . The application, namely, Risk NucleusA Financing Origination System, shall automate the end-to-end cycle of financial request review and will be implemented at Meezan Bank's 571 branches across Pakistan.

