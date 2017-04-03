New ID cards to GCC investors in Bahrain

Bahrainis walk near the shops at the old Manama market late on June 10, 2016 during Ramadan MANAMA: Bahrain government is set to issue special Bahraini ID cards to all GCC and global investors to help them complete their transaction procedures at various departments without any hassles, reports tradearabia.com The move comes in line with the directives of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to provide more facilities to GCC residents and investors in Bahrain, said a senior official. This procedure reflects the strengthening of ties and relations with neighbouring countries and provides the opportunity to attract GCC investments and inter-exchanges," remarked Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, the chief executive of Information & eGovernment Authority .

