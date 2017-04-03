New ID cards to GCC investors in Bahrain
Bahrainis walk near the shops at the old Manama market late on June 10, 2016 during Ramadan MANAMA: Bahrain government is set to issue special Bahraini ID cards to all GCC and global investors to help them complete their transaction procedures at various departments without any hassles, reports tradearabia.com The move comes in line with the directives of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to provide more facilities to GCC residents and investors in Bahrain, said a senior official. This procedure reflects the strengthening of ties and relations with neighbouring countries and provides the opportunity to attract GCC investments and inter-exchanges," remarked Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, the chief executive of Information & eGovernment Authority .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC