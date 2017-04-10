Mar Girgis Church bombing in Tanta - Screenshot from on TV Channel
Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail labeled the attack an "act of terror." Another bombing targeted Saint Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in the Mediterranean City of Alexandria; casualties reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC