Gulf Air, VFS global join hands to provide online visa to Bahrain visitors7 min ago
Mumbai, Apr 27: I order to meet the growing flow of tourists to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the middle-easter kingdom's national carrier Gulf Air, has partnered with VFS Global, the largest visa service provider in the world, to facilitate visa issuance for passengers. This online visa facility will make it very easy for Indian visiting the country to obtain the required documents.
