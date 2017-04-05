Gulf Air selects Recaro to supply eco...

Gulf Air selects Recaro to supply economy class seats

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Peninsula

Gulf Air CEO Maher Salman Al Musallam and Recaro CEO and Shareholder Mark Hiller at the signing ceremony in Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany. Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain's national carrier, has appointed German aircraft manufacturer Recaro Aircraft Seating to supply Recaro CL3710 economy class aircraft seats for the airline's 10 new Boeing 787-9 aircraft and 29 Airbus 320/321neo aircraft.

Chicago, IL

