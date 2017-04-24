GTR's report on study of Global Monarchy gives this years title of...
GTR's report on study of Global Monarchy gives this years title of "Most Efficient Monarch" to Bahrain's King Hamid Global Transparency Report based in Geneva, Switzerland has prepared a study which analysed all Monarchies around the world and has found that the Kingdom of Bahrain has the lowest cost to the state. GTR conducted a Survey based on country GDP, Cost of Living, Cost of expenses towards the monarchy and a new component, labelled, GHI or Gross Happiness Index of the country's nationals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC