FIFA lifts Qatari official's 1-year ban on appeal

The FIFA appeal committee says Saoud Al-Mohannadi of Qatar was wrongly barred as a FIFA Council election candidate last year. FIFA says its appeal panel lifted a one-year ban imposed on Al-Mohannadi last November for failing to cooperate with a previous, unspecified ethics investigation.

