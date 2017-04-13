Envoy: Duterte's visit to improve PH-Bahrain ties
Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain Alfonso Ver has expressed confidence that the relationship between the Philippines and the Kingdom of Bahrain will improve with the upcoming state visit of President Rodrigo Duterte. Ver said five agreements that aimsl to expand relations and promote deeper cooperation with Manama are expected to be signed.
