Envoy: Duterte's visit to improve PH-...

Envoy: Duterte's visit to improve PH-Bahrain ties

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain Alfonso Ver has expressed confidence that the relationship between the Philippines and the Kingdom of Bahrain will improve with the upcoming state visit of President Rodrigo Duterte. Ver said five agreements that aimsl to expand relations and promote deeper cooperation with Manama are expected to be signed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC