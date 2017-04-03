Embraer, Rockwell Collins to combine products for defense sales
President of Brazilian planemaker Embraer Jackson Schneider shakes hands with U.S. aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins senior vice president Colin Mahoney, as U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Peter McKinley looks on, at LAAD, the biggest military industry expo in Latin America, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 4, 2017. President of Brazilian planemaker Embraer Jackson Schneider and U.S. aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins senior vice president Colin Mahoney attend a news conference at LAAD, the biggest military industry expo in Latin America, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC