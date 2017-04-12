Duterte to meet with Bahrain's king

President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to arrive in Manama, Bahrain Wednesday night making him the first head of the Philippine government to visit this small Arab monarchy in the Persian Gulf in 8 years. For this visit, said Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain Alfonso Ver, President Duerte will be meeting with His Majesty, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain with whom he will have bilateral talks.

