Duterte off to Middle East

In his speech during the Araw ng Kagitingan celebration at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan, Sunday, President Duterte reminded countries of the 'sacred duty' to promote peace and development following the suffering during World War II. President Duterte is set to embark on a three-nation swing in the Middle East this week to advance the country's interests, including the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino workers there.

