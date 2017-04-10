Duterte off to Middle East
In his speech during the Araw ng Kagitingan celebration at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan, Sunday, President Duterte reminded countries of the 'sacred duty' to promote peace and development following the suffering during World War II. President Duterte is set to embark on a three-nation swing in the Middle East this week to advance the country's interests, including the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino workers there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC