DFA: Duterte to strengthen OFW rights, welfare in Middle East trip

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos The Department of Foreign Affairs Friday, April 7, said President Duterte's week-long state visit to three countries in the Middle East during the Holy Week will seek for the improvement of the welfare overseas Filipino workers . Hjayceelyn Quintana, assistant secretary of the Office of Middle East and African Affairs, said Duterte will meet with the leaders, as well the OFWs during his state visit to three countries from April 10 to 16. Duterte will be in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 10 to 12 to meet with His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.