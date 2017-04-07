DFA: Duterte to strengthen OFW rights...

DFA: Duterte to strengthen OFW rights, welfare in Middle East trip

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos The Department of Foreign Affairs Friday, April 7, said President Duterte's week-long state visit to three countries in the Middle East during the Holy Week will seek for the improvement of the welfare overseas Filipino workers . Hjayceelyn Quintana, assistant secretary of the Office of Middle East and African Affairs, said Duterte will meet with the leaders, as well the OFWs during his state visit to three countries from April 10 to 16. Duterte will be in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 10 to 12 to meet with His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC