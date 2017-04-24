Bahrainis treat PM in style on official visit
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shakes hands with Bahraini PM Prince Khalifa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as they met at Al Gudaibiya Palace in the capital city, Manama, for bilateral talks yesterday.a < Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will wrap up his official visit to Bahrain today after attending a bilateral signing agreement ceremony over agriculture, tax, university cooperation and education between the two countries. The Thai delegation who accompanied the prime minister includes Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn, and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister General Chatchai Sarikulya.
