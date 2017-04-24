Bahrainis treat PM in style on offici...

Bahrainis treat PM in style on official visit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shakes hands with Bahraini PM Prince Khalifa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as they met at Al Gudaibiya Palace in the capital city, Manama, for bilateral talks yesterday.a < Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will wrap up his official visit to Bahrain today after attending a bilateral signing agreement ceremony over agriculture, tax, university cooperation and education between the two countries. The Thai delegation who accompanied the prime minister includes Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn, and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister General Chatchai Sarikulya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC