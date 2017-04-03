Bahrain Values Close Ties With Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 -- Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has expressed his satisfaction to Malaysia's Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein over the close ties between the two countries. According to a Bahrain News Agency report in Manama on Sunday, King Hamad was also impressed with the close cooperation in various fields of common interest, especially defence and the military.
