Bahrain says Trump understands Iran better than Obama did

Bahrain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump understood the region and the threats posed by their common adversary Iran better than Barack Obama. Speaking in an interview with Reuters at his office in the capital Manama, Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa said the staunch U.S. Gulf ally was confident the new administration would soon clarify its stances on foreign policy.

