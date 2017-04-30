Bahrain: End Degrading Treatment of Activists
Bahraini authorities' treatment of wrongfully imprisoned detainees violates international standards on prisoner treatment and in some cases may constitute cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, a coalition of ten rights groups said today. The authorities should ensure that all detainees are treated with humanity and in accordance with the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners , known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, including access to the adequate medical care they require and contact with their relatives.
