Amnesty says executions globally have fallen by a third

The number of executions around the world falls by a thirda but a record number of people are sentenced to death as governments seek to 'crush dissent' Executions fell by more than a third around the world last year but perversely a record number of people were sentenced to death, according to Amnesty International. Amnesty found there were 1,032 executions in 23 countries where the death penalty is in use, compared to 1,634 the previous year.

Chicago, IL

