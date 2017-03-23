US designates Iran-backed Bahrainis a...

US designates Iran-backed Bahrainis as terrorists

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Long War Journal

The US State Department recently announced the designation of two Bahraini nationals affiliated with Iran-backed militant group the al Ashtar Brigades as global terrorists. Their designation comes amidst repeated attempts by Tehran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to foment an insurgency against the rulers of the island, who have launched a widespread crackdown on all Shiite opposition.

