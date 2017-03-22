UAE summons Swiss ambassador on Bahrain human rights statement19 min ago

Dubai, March 20 The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi summoned on Sunday the Swiss Ambassador "to discuss" the report of the Swiss representative in the human rights council in the UN, about the human rights situation in the Gulf state of Bahrain. Abdul Rahim Al-Awadhi, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for Legal Affairs, has summoned Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, in attendance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Al-Maktoum, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry.

