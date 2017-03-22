UAE summons Swiss ambassador on Bahrain human rights statement19 min ago
Dubai, March 20 The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi summoned on Sunday the Swiss Ambassador "to discuss" the report of the Swiss representative in the human rights council in the UN, about the human rights situation in the Gulf state of Bahrain. Abdul Rahim Al-Awadhi, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for Legal Affairs, has summoned Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, in attendance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Al-Maktoum, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC