U...O U...USO1O O Uoe O U O OaO O U U...O U Uoeo OaO2U Uoe U...O1O U Uoe...

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Al Bawaba

GFH Financial Group announced today that it has convened its first meeting in Abu Dhabi last Thursday for its new Board of Directors, whose appointment was recently confirmed for the 2017-2019. Upon its first meeting the 10 member Board have indorsed the appointment of his Excellency Shaikh Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa as GFH's new Chairman and Dr. Ahmed Al-Mutawa as Vice.

