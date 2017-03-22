U...O U...USO1O O Uoe O U O OaO O U U...O U Uoeo OaO2U Uoe U...O1O U Uoe...
GFH Financial Group announced today that it has convened its first meeting in Abu Dhabi last Thursday for its new Board of Directors, whose appointment was recently confirmed for the 2017-2019. Upon its first meeting the 10 member Board have indorsed the appointment of his Excellency Shaikh Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa as GFH's new Chairman and Dr. Ahmed Al-Mutawa as Vice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC