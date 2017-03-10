Three sentenced to death over bombing...

Three sentenced to death over bombings in Bahrain

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Al Bawaba

A Bahraini boy is arrested during clashes with riot police in the village of Daih, west of Manama on 19 June, 2014. Three people were sentenced to death by Bahraini courts on Thursday, over bombings that targeted police patrols in a majority-Shia village, the state-run news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC