Three sentenced to death over bombings in Bahrain
A Bahraini boy is arrested during clashes with riot police in the village of Daih, west of Manama on 19 June, 2014. Three people were sentenced to death by Bahraini courts on Thursday, over bombings that targeted police patrols in a majority-Shia village, the state-run news agency reported.
