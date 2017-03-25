Qatar and Bahrain relations have 'historic dimensions'
Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, at the Emiri Diwan yesterday. Qatar accorded a warm welcome to the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who arrived here yesterday on a two-day visit.
