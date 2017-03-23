Oman to participate in GCC eGoverment...

Oman to participate in GCC eGoverment meeting

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Times of Oman

Manama: Oman, represented by the Information Technology Authority is participating in the 5th GCC eGov Ministerial Committee Meeting to be held on Wednesday. The meeting is being hosted by the kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of their excellencies,' the ministers responsible for eGovernment in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the secretary general and a number of specialists from the GCC Council.

Chicago, IL

