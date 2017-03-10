Former AFP photographer arrested in Bahrain airport

Bahraini authorities should immediately release Mohammed al-Shaikh, a photographer who worked for Agence France-Presse, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Al-Shaikh was arrested at Bahrain International Airport in the capital, Manama, yesterday and was transferred to the country's Criminal Investigation Unit, according to Bahraini journalist Nazeeha Saeed and a statement AFP emailed to CPJ.

