Former AFP photographer arrested in Bahrain airport

Wednesday Mar 22

Bahraini authorities should immediately release Mohammed al-Shaikh, a photographer who worked for Agence France-Presse, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Al-Shaikh was arrested at Bahrain International Airport in the capital, Manama, yesterday and was transferred to the country's Criminal Investigation Unit, according to Bahraini journalist Nazeeha Saeed and a statement AFP emailed to CPJ.

Chicago, IL

