Bangladesh temporary bans nationals from working in Bahrain
Manama, March 4 - The Bangladeshi embassy in Bahrain has announced a temporary ban of issuing permission for its nationals to work in the Arabian nation until the problems faced by them in the country are solved, local officials said on Saturday. The decision was enforced from March 1 because of violations of the rights of Bangladeshis in Bahrain, while the ban will be lifted after reaching an agreement with Bahrainian authorities that could safeguards the best interests of workers, Xinhua news agency reported.
