Bangladesh Temporary Bans Its Nationa...

Bangladesh Temporary Bans Its Nationals From Working In Bahrain

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Bangladeshi embassy in Manama has announced a temporary ban of issuing permission for its nationals to work in Bahrain until solving problems facing them in the country, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing Al Wasat local newspaper report. The decision was enforced from March 1 because of violations of the rights of Bangladeshis in Bahrain, while the ban will be lifted after reaching an agreement with Bahraini authorities that could safeguards the best interests of workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC