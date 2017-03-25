Bangladesh Temporary Bans Its Nationals From Working In Bahrain

Bangladeshi embassy in Manama has announced a temporary ban of issuing permission for its nationals to work in Bahrain until solving problems facing them in the country, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing Al Wasat local newspaper report. The decision was enforced from March 1 because of violations of the rights of Bangladeshis in Bahrain, while the ban will be lifted after reaching an agreement with Bahraini authorities that could safeguards the best interests of workers.

