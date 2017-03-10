Bahraini, 18, dies after attack on cleric's home: Amnesty0 min ago

An 18-year-old Bahraini died today, nearly two months after he was shot in the head fleeing an attack on a top opposition cleric's home, Amnesty International said. Mustapha Hamdan, who was shot attempting to flee a January 26 raid on the home of Sheikh Isa Qassim, died of cardiac arrest, Amnesty's Bahrain researcher Ariel Plotkin told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.