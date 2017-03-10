Bahraini, 18, dies after attack on cl...

Bahraini, 18, dies after attack on cleric's home: Amnesty0 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: India.com

An 18-year-old Bahraini died today, nearly two months after he was shot in the head fleeing an attack on a top opposition cleric's home, Amnesty International said. Mustapha Hamdan, who was shot attempting to flee a January 26 raid on the home of Sheikh Isa Qassim, died of cardiac arrest, Amnesty's Bahrain researcher Ariel Plotkin told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC