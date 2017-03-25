Bahrain seeks dissolution of secular opposition party1 hour ago

Bahrain seeks dissolution of secular ...

Bahrain seeks dissolution of secular opposition party

Bahrain's justice ministry said today it filed a lawsuit to dissolve a secular opposition party, the state-run news agency said, months after the country's main Shiite opposition party was banned. The justice ministry "has filed a lawsuit requesting the dissolution of the National Democratic Action Society , in light of Waed's serious violations of the principle of respect for the rule of law, its support of terrorism and for its promotion of political change by force," according to a statement carried by state-run Bahrain News Agency.

