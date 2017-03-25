Bahrain parliament approves military ...

Bahrain parliament approves military trials for civilians

Sunday Mar 5

In this July 28, 2013 file photo, Bahraini lawmakers participate in a special session of parliament to discuss how to handle the uprising in the Gulf island kingdom, convened in Manama, Bahrain. Bahrain has approved a constitutional change allowing military courts to try civilians, a move widely criticized by activists.

