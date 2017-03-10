10 year old summoned to court in Bahrain

10 year old summoned to court in Bahrain

According to a report released by the Bahrain Center for Human Rights , there were 187 children among those arrested by regime forces in 2016. Ali Naim Marhoun, 10, was summoned to a court on Sunday after the Public Prosecution filed a lawsuit against the child, who has not yet reached legal age.

Chicago, IL

