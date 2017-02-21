UPDATE 1-Bahrain reopening US$1bn Oct...

UPDATE 1-Bahrain reopening US$1bn October 2028 bond for up to US$600m

The Kingdom of Bahrain has started marketing a tap of its US$1bn October 2028 bond, with a 30bp new issue premium. The sovereign has announced initial price thoughts of 6.85% area.

