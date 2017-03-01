'Terrorist blast' injures woman in Ba...

'Terrorist blast' injures woman in Bahrain: Interior Ministry

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Reuters

A "terrorist blast" slightly injured a woman near the Bahraini capital on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account, in the latest in a series of explosions in the small Western-allied kingdom. The ministry said the explosion happened in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama and that police was at the scene but gave no further details.

