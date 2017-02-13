Sheikh Dr. Al Seyabi briefed the visi...

Sheikh Dr. Al Seyabi briefed the visiting delegation on the judicial march in the Sultanate. -ONA

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Rashid Al Seyabi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court received a delegation from the Public Prosecution of Bahrain. Sheikh Dr. Al Seyabi briefed the visiting delegation on the judicial march in the Sultanate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC