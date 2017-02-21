Saudi favors New York for Aramco IPO,...

Saudi favors New York for Aramco IPO, also considers Toronto, London -WSJ

Monday Feb 20

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits near the Saudi Aramco stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016 in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016. Saudi Arabia is favoring New York to list state oil giant Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, while also considering London and Toronto for the prospect of floating the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Chicago, IL

