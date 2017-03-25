Saudi Aramco buys US$7 billion stake ...

Saudi Aramco buys US$7 billion stake in Petronas' RAPID refinery project

Saudi oil giant Aramco will buy an equity stake in Malaysian firm Petronas' refining and petrochemicals project in the southeast Asian country, the companies confirmed on Tuesday, investing a total of US$7 billion. FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits near the Saudi Aramco stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016 in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016.

