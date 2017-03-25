Roadside bomb injures 5 police in Bah...

Roadside bomb injures 5 police in Bahrain

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least five Bahraini police officers have been injured when an improvised roadside explosive device detonated south of the capital Manama, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Monday, Sputnik reported. All five police officers have been hospitalized, two suffering light injuries and the rest in a stable condition, the ministry said.

