Manama: Bahraini Foreign Minister meets Armenian counterpart
Munich, Feb. 18 : Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa affirmed Bahrain's keenness to boost ties of friendship and cooperation with the Republic of Armenia in all fields. This came as he met today his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian, on the sidelines of the 53rd Edition of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC