Manama: Bahraini Foreign Minister meets Armenian counterpart

Munich, Feb. 18 : Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa affirmed Bahrain's keenness to boost ties of friendship and cooperation with the Republic of Armenia in all fields. This came as he met today his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian, on the sidelines of the 53rd Edition of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Chicago, IL

