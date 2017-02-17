Man and wife injured by 'terrorist explosion' in Bahrain
A man and wife were slightly injured on Tuesday by a "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain, the Bahraini interior ministry said. The couple was passing when the blast occurred in the Sitra Island area, the ministry said on Twitter.
