Man and wife injured by 'terrorist explosion' in Bahrain

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Reuters

A man and wife were slightly injured on Tuesday by a "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain, the Bahraini interior ministry said. The couple was passing when the blast occurred in the Sitra Island area, the ministry said on Twitter.

