Jean-Paul Dantil has been appointed General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain in Manama
Dantil brings to Ritz over 20 years of hospitality experience. One of his key objectives will be to continue to grow the hotel's position within the local, regional and international markets.
