Jaago Foundation to receive Unesco prize for innovation in edu
Jaago Foundation, a Bangladeshi non-government organisation and a German NGO are scheduled to receive Unesco King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for innovation in Education today. The prize recognising two outstanding projects that make innovative use of Information and Communication Technologies in education for the benefit of disadvantaged groups will be awarded to the Online School Project, operated by Jaago Foundation in rural Bangladesh, and to Harnessing the Power of ICTs in Higher Education, run by the German NGO Kiron that serves displaced persons.
