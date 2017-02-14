GFH closes subscription in AMA Intern...

GFH closes subscription in AMA International successfully

GFH Capital, the DIFC subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, today announced the successful closure of the subscription in AMA International Investmentsa a, which was recently launched in December 2016a a, with a value reaching USD50 million. The AMA International Group a a manages the largest network of educational institutions across Asia and other markets in Africa and the Middle East.

