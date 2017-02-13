Ericsson participates as Digital Innovation Partner at BITEX Bahrain 2017
Ericsson presented its latest 5G, IoT and Cloud solutions at the 7th edition of the leading ICT event in Bahrain, BITEX, which was held on the 7th, 8th and 9th of February 2017. BITEX Bahrain was a great opportunity for Ericsson to introduce its capabilities and vision of the Digital Transformation journey, along with the introduction of 5G and IoT to the public.
