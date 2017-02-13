Ericsson participates as Digital Inno...

Ericsson participates as Digital Innovation Partner at BITEX Bahrain 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Al Bawaba

Ericsson presented its latest 5G, IoT and Cloud solutions at the 7th edition of the leading ICT event in Bahrain, BITEX, which was held on the 7th, 8th and 9th of February 2017. BITEX Bahrain was a great opportunity for Ericsson to introduce its capabilities and vision of the Digital Transformation journey, along with the introduction of 5G and IoT to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC