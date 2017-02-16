Erdogan calls for unity of Muslims against war
Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoAYan has called on the Muslim world to unite against the wars and terrorism affecting everyone in the region. "The time has come for the whole region, all of the Islamic world, and even [all of] humanity to unite and act together for its future," said ErdoAYan during a speech at a conference in the Bahraini capital Manama on Feb. 13. "No country and no society can only think of its comfort and its own future when its neighbors are living in deprivation and its brothers, who speak the same language and turn toward [Mecca], face oppression," he said, adding that the faith and sorrow of the people of the region were the same.
